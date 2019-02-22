Stokes has been the Local League Coordinator for Coosa Valley Tennis Association for the past eight years. He organizes adult teams and league schedules throughout the year. He also coordinates the USTA State Championship Tournaments held in Rome.
USTA Georgia also recognized the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Georgia Open Wheelchair Championships that Rome hosts as the winner of its Wheelchair Excellence Award. Tournament director Tom Daglis of the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College was on hand to accept the award.
The USTA Girls’ 14s National Championships, held at the Rome Tennis Center, won Junior Tournament of the Year.