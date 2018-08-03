TENNIS: RTC ready to host Girls’ 14 Nationals
The USTA Girls’ 14 National Hardcourt Championships begins with players registering at the center this afternoon and matches are scheduled to start Saturday at 8 a.m. The tournament, which runs through Aug. 11, will feature 192 of the top junior girls’ players in the country.
The public is invited to catch the action, and admission is free.
Nearly 40 states, as well as Washington, D.C., will be represented as the players battle for the title, including five players from Georgia — Jo-Yee Chan of Sugar Hill, Cherysh Henry of Jonesboro, Kylin Sadler of Smyrna, and Ann Guerry and May Nguyen of Atlanta.
No. 1 seed Eleana Yu of Mason, Ohio, is coming off of a win in the consolation singles finals at last month’s USTA Girls’ 16 Clay Court National Championships in Memphis, Tennessee.
The Girls’ 14 Nationals has a long tradition of featuring some of the sport’s top women players near the beginning their long and storied career. Past competitors include current women’s U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, and former No. 1-ranked players Lindsey Davenport, Jennifer Capriati, Chris Evert and Tracy Austin.
A gallery featuring photos of the group of competitors at each of the national championships from 1985 forward will be on display at the Rome Tennis Center clubhouse during the tournament. This year’s group will take their picture as part of the player meeting this evening.
The center will move right into hosting its next tournament during the final days of the Girls’ 14 National Championships as the USTA Southern Junior Team Championships begin Aug. 10 and run through Aug. 12.