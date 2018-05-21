TENNIS: National tournament brings top-notch talent to RTC
The USTA National Level 2 Tournament for boys’ and girls’ 16-18 completed its quarterfinal and semifinal rounds Monday in the singles competition, setting up the championship matches.
Nearly 300 players from near and far have competed at the Rome facility since Saturday. The finals are scheduled to start Tuesday morning.
In Monday’s seminfinals, Braeden Ho of Houston, Texas, defeated No. 1 seed Britton Johnson 6-2, 6-1 in the boys’ 18 bracket. Ho will face Tyler Stice in the finals after the Atlanta player won his semifinal match 6-1, 7-5 over Luke Vandecasteele.
Abigail Desiatnikov of Las Vegas, Nevada, pulled out a tough win in her girls’ 18 semifinal match to advance to the championship as she won 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) over Slade Coetzee. Lily LaBiche of New Orleans won her semifinal over Page Freeman, 6-4, 6-3.
Another top-seed upset Monday came in the boys’ 16 bracket as Jameson Corsillo of Boca Raton, Florida, defeated No. 1 seed Joshua Raab in a tiebreaker after splitting the first two sets 2-6, 6-4.
Tuesday's girls’ 16 singles championship will be between top-seed Nadejda Maslova and Carson Tanguilig after Maslova, from Brooklyn, New York, won her semifinal match 6-4, 6-4, and Tanguilig, from Alpharetta, won 6-1, 6-2.