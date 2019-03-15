Some of the world's most prominent wheelchair tennis players are in Rome for the 2019 ITF Georgia Open Wheelchair Championships, and the competition is heating up as the finals draw closer.
Action continues today and Sunday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
World No. 1 men's singles player Shingo Kunieda, of Japan, is into the seminfinals after defeating No. 5-ranked Joachim Gerard, of Belgium, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in Friday's quarterfinals. Kunieda is set to take on No. 3-ranked Stephane Houdet, of France, in today's semifinals.
In the other half of the bracket, Great Britain's Alfie Hewett will take on Stefan Olsson, of Sweden, in a semifinal match.
Diede de Groot, of Baton Rouge, Loisiana, is the top-ranked women's singles player and will compete in the semifinals against the Netherlands' Marjolein Buis.
Aniek Van Koot, of the Netherlands, is ranked No. 3 and will play either Lucy Shuker, of Great Britain, or Manami Tanaka, of Japan, in the other semifinal.