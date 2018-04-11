TALKING TROUT: Trout Unlimited returns to Rock Creek this weekend
The steep gradient of the mountain causes huge volumes of water to flow through the stream, which often disturbs the soil that holds stream enhancements in place. As the soil moves the structures often move, and the least little movement can change the results of a structure.
A structure such as a K-dam or deflector log may now erode a bank that was originally intended to be protected. The logs may have been placed in the stream to push sediment away from an area so that spawning gravel would remain clean. If the log is now in the wrong location, the spawning gravel may now be filling in with silt.
Silt and sediment is the No. 1 threat to wild trout reproduction. One of the main objectives of Trout Unlimited is to make sure that natural reproduction of trout continues and hopefully increases in the wild streams of Georgia and the rest of the U.S.
All volunteers are to meet at the stream Saturday at 9 a.m. Directions to the workday location are available on the chapter’s website, coosavalley.tu.org. From Rome it is about an hour’s travel time to the end of the paved road then about 20 minutes or more of dirt road. You do not have to be a member to participate in this workday but must sign in.
White bass and yellow bass update
Charles Murphy and I floated a tributary of the Coosa Easter afternoon and found an abundance of yellow bass and a few white bass. That day we caught and released more than 250 fish.
Mixed in with the white and yellow bass were two juvenile striped bass, a red eye and a spotted bass. I kept one large white about three pounds and a yellow that was nearly a pound. Yellow bass are tastier than the white bass.
Charles and I returned the following Sunday with Rodney Tumlin and Ken Bradshaw to fish the same area. The fish were less abundant than Easter afternoon, but when we found some schools the fishing was fast paced. Sometimes we caught ten fish or more in as many casts. Rodney, Director of the Georgia TU Trout Camp for Kids, caught at least a dozen on a fly rod.
Don’t miss the fun. Find a creek near where it feeds into a river and put a bend in your pole. The spawning run is almost over so “times a wasting.” Currently there is no limit on the number of yellow bass that can be kept in Georgia, so feel free to fill the freezer.
Fishing report
Members of the Coosa Valley Chapter recently returned from a chapter trip to the White River in Arkansas. The water flow from the dam was almost constant, but the fishing for brown trout was very good. There were quite a few large browns caught, with many in excess of 24 inches. More about this trip next week, along with some pictures.
Trout Unlimited meeting
The next meeting of the Coosa Valley Chapter will be Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd River Education ECO Center at Ridge Ferry Park. Our guest speaker will be Jimmy Jacobs.
Jimmy is a native of Atlanta and now resides in Marietta. For 25 years he was an editor for game and fish magazines covering the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and West Virginia. In that capacity he has written extensively about the region from the Southern Appalachian Mountains to the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts.
Jimmy has written a number of books on fishing in the South and his latest book is “Brook Trout in Dixie.” Jimmy is an avid outdoorsman and a wonderful speaker. Don’t miss this informative meeting. The meeting is open to the public.