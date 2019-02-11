The Coosa Valley chapter of Trout Unlimited is hosting its annual Trout Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center and will have experts and professionals who can answer almost any question that may be asked about the what, when, where and how to find and catch trout in Georgia as well as others areas of the country.
The Trout Expo, which is free to the public, is also a chance to learn all about Trout Unlimited and the work that the Coosa Valley chapter does in North Georgia. The chapter has worked extensively installing stream habitat structures on streams around the area with most of its recent activity being on Rock Creek in Murray County and Johns Creek here in Floyd County.
One creek that has nearly 100 structures is Mountaintown Creek in Gilmer County. One might wonder why we work on streams sixty miles away. The answer is that these streams all are headwater streams that flow into the Coosa River Basin or the “Coosa Valley,” the namesake of the chapter.
Our chapter’s area is blessed with a large number of trout streams. Some streams are “put and take” and rely on the stocking truck to have catchable fish while others, such as those in the Cohutta Wilderness, are located in isolated areas that have wild populations of trout and have not seen a stocking truck in over 40 years.
Our members can assist you in both locating access to the streams as well as what baits, flies and lures are best to use.
Experts in all forms of trout fishing will be able to help with questions on bait fishing, spin fishing and fly fishing. If you have a fly rod that has never been used someone will be able assist you in rigging the rod, attaching the leader to the line and further help you learn basic casting. If you already know the basics of fly casting there will be someone who can help you improve your skills.
Many of the experts will focus on spin and bait fishing for trout. These guys can tell you the best way to bait a hook as well as the best live baits and when to use them. Some of our TU members do not ever use a fly rod and specialize using spinners or lures when fishing for trout. The proper presentation of a lure or spinner is just as important in spin fishing as it is in fly fishing. Pick these guys’ brains and improve your fishing skills.
During the day there will be door prizes of fishing-related items as well as a casting competition for the kids, and no one will go hungry as there will be hot dog lunches available for $2.
Dream Trip tickets will be on sale at the expo, which is your chance to help raise money for the Georgia Trout Camp and possibly win a six day, five night trip to Idaho for two to fly fish.
The winner and a guest will each get a deluxe fly rod fully rigged and ready to fish along with boxes of flies tied especially for the trip. The winner also gets a float trip, meals cooked by a chef and $500 to offset travel expenses.
While at the Trout Expo, be sure to ask about Trout Camp and how your child might be able to get a chance to attend. The camp is open to girls and boys from the ages 13 through 15. Usually, campers are the children and grandchildren of TU chapter members. Membership fees will be half the normal fee at the Trout Expo and all veterans are able to sign up for free.
Those who cannot attend but still want to get some chances for the Dream Trip can contact me, Paul Diprima, at 706-766-5083 or by email at pauldiprima@aol.com and I will make arrangements to get you as many chances as you need.