TALKING TROUT: Get early start on TU’s Kids Fishing Day
This will be the 32nd year that TU has given the youth of Northwest Georgia an opportunity to catch a few trout and have some fun at Rolater Park in Cave Spring. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has always stocked the pond and creek with plenty of trout with the hopes that all the kids will be able to take home their limit for supper.
Every year Trout Unlimited volunteers supply bait and feed the multitude of kids and adults that come out. Hundreds of fishing rods, Frisbees, flashlights and other fun items have been given to kids. Only those children who are registered qualify for the door prize drawings and a free hot dog and drink. Please register your kids so everyone has a chance.
Be sure to bring a rod and reel that is in good condition for the child to use. It is important that you check the line, reel and rod well ahead of time so you will have time to repair or replace any gear. I rod that doesn’t work properly will lead to a bad time.
If someone has not taken my advice of the past few weeks and taken the children fishing so that they can hone their casting skills please at least take the time to improve the kid’s chances at catching some trout.
Most homes have fishing tackle stored in a closet, attic or garage. The rods and reels may have been in great working condition when first put in storage, but where they were stored may cause performance problems.
The heat in the attic will cause fishing line to stiffen and become difficult to cast. Check the line by pulling several feet of line off the reel. If the line looks like a “slinky,” replace it. Gasoline fumes in a garage can cause the line to deteriorate and break easily. If the rod was in the garage and not used recently it is time to replace the line.
My suggestion for a line for the child’s rod is any quality line at six to eight pound test. Any line heavier than eight pound test will be more difficult to cast. There are some trout in the pond that were left over from last year but none of the fish are so large that they will break six pound line.
We are expecting a great morning for fishing so get the equipment, kids and coolers ready and come on down to Rolater Park in Cave Spring on Saturday to have some fun, enjoy some nature and catch some trout.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. and Each age group has a specific time to fish in the pond with 3-4-year-olds from 9-9:30 a.m., 5-6-year-olds from 9:45-10:15 a.m., 7-9-year-olds from 10:30-11 a.m., and 10-12-year-olds from 11:15-11:45 a.m. All of the age groups can fish the pond from noon until 1 p.m.
There is a limit of five fish per child in the pond, and the state enforces an eight-fish limit for the creek. The creek may be fished at any time by the children.
Vets Fishing Day
The Fly Fishing for Veterans Day returns to Cave Spring at Rolater Park on July 21.
Next TU Meeting
The next meeting of the Coosa Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited is June 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the ECO Center at Ridge Ferry Park. We will have a presentation by Ron Thompson of Euharlee Creek Outfitters.
Euharlee Creek Outfitters rents kayaks, canoes and tubes as well as provides shuttle services from a number of points between Allatoona Dam to Neel’s Landing on Highway 411 between Rome and Cartersville.
Everyone is invited to come and hear Ron explain their river floats or visit their website at www.euharleecreekoutfitters.com. The meeting is open to the public.