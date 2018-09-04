TALKING TROUT: Chili Cook-Off registration underway after slight delay
Team registration and site selection was to start just after midnight last Friday night but somewhere along the line someone forgot to trigger the registration site to become active. The registration site finally became active about 9 a.m. Saturday. We at TU are very sorry about any inconvenience to any of the teams.
Here are some details and changes for this year’s event. The gates open to the public Saturday, Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $5 per person, with children 5 and younger allowed in for free. Free parking is available in the part of the park north of the railroad tracks, and the parking area adjacent to the cooking area is $5 per car.
We are still having the Friday night festivities for teams, team guests, sponsors and sponsor guests, and TU personnel. In order to be in the park on Friday night after 8 p.m. attendees must be wearing the official TU Chili Cook-Off arm band. There are no exceptions to this rule and anyone not wearing the official arm band will be required to leave the park.
We will allow to team leaders to purchase additional armbands for their guests when they register online. Teams get four arm bands with each recipe entered. Additional arm bands are $11 each and team leaders will be able to purchase them through the registration site, as well as submit their mailing address in order to get them.
We do not sell additional arm bands to anyone outside of the registration in advance of that Friday night except to our sponsors. Additional arm bands will be available for $10.00 each on Friday at the registration tent or at the TU cabin. Only the team leader or designated alternate may purchase additional arm bands at the park.
The cutoff date to pay for additional arm bands online is Oct. 8. This is to allow time for them to be mailed to the team leader. Online registration will continue through Oct. 18 but anyone registering their teams after Oct. 8 must buy any additional arm bands needed at the registration tent or the TU cabin at the park.
One major change this year applies to many of the teams that bring campers, motorhomes and even tents. Because of park rules we cannot allow teams to stay overnight on Saturday. Camping will still be allowed on Friday night, but all cook sites must be left clean and totally removed from the park before 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Since the Cook-Off ends on Saturday we are not permitted to have tents, campers or motorhomes in the park on Sunday. We advise all teams to have someone who will make sure that this rule is followed and have someone on standby capable of getting their equipment out of the park by the deadline.
We want to invite all the folks from Northwest Georgia to get their friends or their club, school or church to put a team together and cook in the 23rd Annual Chili Cook-Off. There have been a few teams in recent years that seem to always win a trophy or two. I know that there are some great chili cooks that have never entered. This is the year to prove that these past winners are not the best chili cooks and that your team can make a better chili.
Register teams through the Coosa Valley TU website, https://coosavalley.tu.org. Click on the banner that says “2018 cook off registration starts Sept. 1” to enter a team.