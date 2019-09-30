Three Rivers Swim Club had 17 swimmers compete in the short-course Fall Kickoff Meet recently at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.
In the 15-and-over division, AJ Williams, 18, swam seven state qualifying times and earned four AAA times, which was good for the distinction of Georgia All-Star for 2019. William Chandler, 16, competed in four events and earned personal record times in the 50-meter freestyle, the 50-meter backstroke and the 100-meter individual medley.
Molly Heath, 16, competed in six events, earning personal record times in each event. Raina Hooper, 15, earned personal record times in three events including a 13.39 second time drop in the 200-meter backstroke.
Phillip Johnson, 15, competed in six events, earning personal record times in each including a 22.01 second drop in the 200-meter individual medley.
In the 13-14 division, Nathan Medley, 14, earned four state qualifying times and Georgia All-Star status. Tristan Callahan, 14, competed in three events and achieved an 8.52 second time drop in the 50-meter backstroke. Jack Heath, 13, earned personal record times in six events including a 17.53 time improvement in the 100-meter freestyle.
In the 11-12 group, Kadey Clonts, 11, earned personal record times in two events including an 11.33 time drop in the 100-meter breaststroke. Finley Hooper, 11, and Skylar Hooper, 11, each earned personal record times in four events with Finley dropping 10.97 seconds off her 100 breaststroke and Skylar shaving 9.19 seconds in the same event.
Luke Gulledge, 12, competed in four events and earned personal record times in each event, and his time of 30.08 is a BB time from the USA Motivational Time list. Natalie Long, 12, achieved a 15.52 time improvement in the 100 IM along with two additional personal record times. Jake Medley, 11, earned personal record times in three events. Bria Rocke, 12, had personal records in the three events including a 17.44 time drop in the 50 freestyle.
In the 10-and-under division, Nina Mayer, 10, achieved a 13,78 time drop in the 100 IM along with personal record times in two additional events. Mateo Quintero, 10, earned a state-qualifying time in the 100 backstroke as well as BB times in the 50 freestyle and backstroke and the 100 freestyle and backstroke.