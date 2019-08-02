Five members of the Three Rivers Swim Club recently faced off against some of the top swimmers in the state at the Georgia Senior State Championship meet this past week at the Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens.
AJ Williams, 17, took eighth place in the 200-meter individual medley with a p
ersonal-best AAA time of 2.14.19 earning him Georgia swimming honors. He placed 12th in the 50-meter freestyle with a AAAA time of 24.13 which ranks him 134th nationally for his age group. Willams also placed 12th in the 50-meter breaststroke with time of 31.20.
During preliminaries, Williams earned a personal-best AAAA time (53.24) in the 100-meter freestyle, earning him a national ranking of 224th. He placed 13th in this event during finals with a time of 54.21. Williams earned a AAA time in the 100-meter butterfly and placed 14th with a time of 57.96.
Williams placed 19th in the 100-meter breastroke with a personal record AAA time of 1:08:04 and 32nd in the 50-meter butterfly. Williams’ times in the 100 breastroke, 100 butterfly, 50 and 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley qualify him to compete in the USA Swimming’s Futures Championship, and his time in the 50 freestyle qualify him to swim in the Speedo Winter Junior Nationals in December.
Samson Mumber, 18, placed 12th in the 50-meter backstroke with a time of 28.22 and 12th in the 100-meter backstroke with a AAA time of 59.75 earning him Georgia swimming honors.His times in the 100 and 200 backstroke events qualify him to compete in the USA Swimming Futures Championship. Mumber has committed to swim for North Carolina.
Kenta Davis, 18, placed 29th in the 50 freestyle with a AAA time of 24.64, and he swam as lead off in the 200-meter freestyle relay. Davis placed 44th in the 50 butterfly with a time of 27.66 and 58th in the 100 freestyle with a AAA time of 55.34 resulting in a personal record. His AAA times earn him Georgia swimming honors. Davis’ 50 freestyle time qualifies him to compete in the USA Swimming Futures Championship. He will be attending Georgia Tech where he will be swimming on their club swim team.
Viola Hasko, 18, placed 10th in the 50 breaststroke with a time of 35.07 which was just .01 the personal record she set during preliminaries. She placed 43rd in the 100 breaststroke. Hasko has committed to swimming at Connecticut College.
Nathan Medley, 14, placed 49th in the 50 butterfly with a time of 27.71 which was a 2.81 second drop from his seed time. Medley earned a AAAA and personal- record time of 2.02.29 in the 200 freestyle when he swam lead off in the 800 freestyle relay ranking him 127th nationally in this event.
The relay team of Davis, Medley, Mumber, and Williams competed in five relay events and posted record times for TRSC in all five events. They placed ninth in the 800-meter freestyle relay and the 200 medley relay, 10th in the 200 freestyle and 400 medley relays, and 14th in the 400 freestyle relay.