SWIMMING: Hunter, Mumber, and Williams post top 8 finishes at state championships, qualify for nationals
Mason Hunter, Samson Mumber, and A.J. Williams, Jr., had 7 Top 8 Finishes in Finals and added 5 new National Meet Qualifications for Three Rivers Swim Club, TRSC, at the Georgia Senior Long Course State Championships in Athens this past weekend.
Hunter, 18, had three Top 8 finishes, including a second place finish in the 50-meter breaststroke in a meet full of Senior National qualifiers and college swimmers. Hunter also placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:04.63 that qualifies him for the Winter Senior Nationals in November in Greenville, South Carolina.
Hunter also placed eighth in the 50 backstroke and qualified 10th in finals for the 200 breaststroke with a 2:29.14, improving his time by 9 seconds.
Mumber, 17, had three Top 8 finishes. Mumber was the fastest swimmer under 20 years old in the 100 backstroke, finishing fifth in finals with a PR of 59 seconds flat. Mumber also placed fifth in the 200 backstroke with a 2:08.52 for a 4-second time improvement. Both finishes qualified him for Futures in Cary, North Carolina, from August 2-5 and Winter Junior Nationals in Greenville, South Carolina, from Dec. 6-9.
Mumber placed seventh in the 50 backstroke with a 27.82 for a new best time. He also qualified in 22nd place in the 50 butterfly final. Mumber also improved his 100 butterfly time of 1:00.66 by 2 seconds.
Williams, 16, placed sixth in the 100 freestyle with a 53.66 in his first ever Top 8 final at a Senior state meet. He improved his time by 6 seconds. His 50 freestyle time qualified him for Winter Juniors. His 50 and 100 Freestyle times qualified him for Futures.
Williams placed 15th in the 50 freestyle final, although his fastest time in the meet was his relay lead off split of 24.23. He also placed 12th in the 50 breaststroke final with a 31.53 for a 1-second improvement, and 27th in the 100 breaststroke final with a 1:09.14 for a 4-second time drop.
The men’s 200 freestyle relay team of Williams, Mumber, Hunter and Kenta Davis placed eighth, as did the 200 medley relay team of Mumber, Hunter, Williams and Will Davis. The 800 freestyle relay team of Mumber, Hunter Will Davis and Kenta Davis placed 10th. The 400 freestyle relay team of Kent Schirmacher, Hunter, Williams and Will Davis placed 15th .
The 400 medley relay team of Mumber, Hunter, Schirmacher and Kenta Davis placed 16th.
The Top 16 Finishers score points in the meet, so TRSC finished in ninth place in the men’s division with 166 points, ahead of local club teams from Calhoun and Dalton.
Viola Hasko, 17, placed 22nd in finals of the 50 breaststroke. Will Davis, 20, posted all new best times in the 50 backstroke with a 31.81, the 50 breaststroke with a 34.55, and in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:14.82.
Schirmacher, 18, picked up three new best times, setting PRs in the 50 breaststroke with a 32.97, and in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:13.84, and in the 100 freestyle lead off split of the relay with a 1:00.24. Kenta Davis, 17, posted a new best time in the 50 freestyle with a 25.18.