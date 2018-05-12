SPORTS CALENDAR: Several youth sports camps on tap for this summer
ROME/FLOYD YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP — Rome High School’s football team is hosting a free youth football camp May 23-24 at Rome High School for all Rome and Floyd County students who will be entering first through sixth grade in the fall. The camp will be from 4-6:30 p.m. each day. A late registration fee of $20 will be implemented after May 20. Registration forms and brochures are available at Rome City Schools and Rome High School.
ROME YOUTH TRACK CAMP — Rome High’s track and field program is hosting the Rome Wolves Track and Field Youth Camp at Barron Stadium from May 29-31. The camp will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. each day and is open to children ages 5-14. The cost is $40 and registration is available online at romewolvesathletics.com and click on “More.” For more information contact Nick Bridges at nbridges@rcs.rome.ga.us.
BERRY YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP — The fifth annual Coach K Football Camps Inc. Youth Football Camp will take place at Berry College From May 29-June 1 at Valhalla stadium. This is a non-contact camp kids ages 7-12 and will be from 8:30-11:30 a.m. each day. The cost is $110 and includes a camp T-shirt. For more information and to register visit www.berryfootballcamps.com or email football@berry.edu.
LADY WOLVES SOCCER CAMP — The Rome High School girls’ soccer team will host a youth soccer camp May 29-June 1 at Barron Stadium from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The cost is $60, and includes a T-shirt and a daily snack. For more information contact Jessica Hewitt at jhewitt@rcs.rome.ga.us or call 706-506-6088.
BERRY VOLLEYBALL CAMPS — GRIT Volleyball Camp at Berry College is hosting a series of clinics and camps this summer. All clinics and camps focus on developing and refining specific skills through repetitions and learning strategies that will increase volleyball IQ. Clinics on specific skills will be held June 1-2, while day camps for all skills are scheduled for June 4-6 and 27-29. Overnight camps for specific skill sets and groups are scheduled for July 16-18 and July 19-21. For more information and to register visit www.berryvbcamps.com.
DARLINGTON BASKETBALL CAMP — The Darlington Tiger and Lady Tiger basketball camp will be June 4-7 from 1-4 p.m. in the Huffman Center on the campus of Darlington School. The camp is for boys and girls ages 6-14, and the cost is $75 and includes a camp T-shirt. For more information contact Bradley Pierson at bpierson@darlingtonschool.org.
DARLINGTON FOOTBALL CAMP — Darlington will host a free youth football camp June 4-8 for boys ages 7-12. The camp will run each day from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information contact Tommy Atha at tatha@darlingtonschool.org or 706-378-3705.
MLb YOUTH BASEBALL CAMP — Formerly the Hawk Baseball Camp, the MLb Youth Baseball Camp is under the direction of Darlington School head varsity baseball coach Matt Larry and consists of three five-day sessions held at the youth fields “behind the levee” at Riverside Park. Session one is June 4-8, session two is June 11-15 and session three is June 25-29. The cost is $95 per session and includes a video and a T-shirt. Team, multiple-session and sibling discounts are available. For more information contact Matt Larry at mlarry@darlingtonschool.org.
BERRY SOCCER CAMPS — Berry College will host soccer day camps for boys and girls ages 6-13 this summer. Camps are scheduled for June 4-8 and July 23-27, with each day running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early drop-off and late pick-up are available. Registration forms are available at www.mountberrysoccer.com. For more information contact Richard Vardy at rvardy@berry.edu.
BERRY SOFTBALL CAMPS — Berry College is hosting a series of softball camps this summer. A youth camp will be held June 7, pitching and catching camps are scheduled for June 4 and July 9, and elite camps will be June 5 and July 10. For more information and registration forms visit http://berryvikings.com/information/Camps/sports/sball.
TEACH ME TENNIS CAMP — Teach Me Tennis will host its third annual summer camp at Shorter University from June 11-14. Registration is open to rising first- through fifth-graders and will be capped at 30 participants. The cost is $75 with an option to purchase a racket for an additional $15. To sign up and for more information visit www.teachmetennis.org.
COOSA BASKETBALL CAMP — Coosa High will hold its Junior Eagle Youth Basketball Camp from June 11-14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day in its new gym. The camp is for boys entering the second grade up to the eighth grade. The cost is $50 and each camper will receive a basketball and a camp T-shirt. For more information contact John McFather at 706-936-3545 or jmcfather@floydboe.net.
BERRY BASEBALL CAMPS — Berry College is hosting David Beasley Baseball Camps this summer. A session on pitching and hitting will be June 11-14, and a session on position and hitting June 25-28. Each session is for players K-12 and lasts from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The cost is $125 per session. A father and son camp for kids K-8 will be June 24-27, lasting from 3-6 p.m. on June 24 and 6:30-8:30 p.m. the rest of the time. The cost is $250 per father-son pair and $50 for each additional child. For more information and to register online visit www.davidbeasleybaseballcamps.com.
CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT — The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Youth Initiative will present the Building Unity in the Community Golf Tournament on June 15 at Stonebridge Golf Club. The four-person scramble will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $100 per person, including cart fees and lunch. Proceeds will benefit the Sheriff Santa program. For more information contact Mechelle Cliatt at Cliattm@floydcountyga.org or 706-291-4111, ext. 8812.
ARSENAL SUMMER CAMP — YMCA Arsenal Rome Soccer Club is hosting half-day summer soccer camps for children age 4-13 during two five-day sessions. The first option is June 18-22, and the second one is July 9-13. Each day runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Grizzard Park and will include soccer sessions with Arsenal coaches as well as snacks, camp shirts and more. The cost is $75 for YMCA members and $100 for non-members per session. Registration is available online at ymcarome.org or in person at the YMCA, 810 E. Second Ave. For more information contact Chase Watterson at cwatterson@ymcarome.org or 706-506-3562.
COOSA VOLLEYBALL CAMP — The fourth annual Coosa Volleyball Skills Camp will be held July 12-13 at Coosa High School. The camp is hosted by the Coosa High volleyball team and is open for upcoming fourth- through eighth-graders. The cost is $30 per person and includes a T-shirt. For more information contact Nic Hann at nhann@floyeboe.net.
