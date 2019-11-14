Darlington Soccer Academy saw players put pen to paper Wednesday as four made their collegiate choices officiall on National Signing Day.
Alex Liddle, a senior at Model High School, signed with the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, while Ryan Kim, a Darlington School boarding student from Singapore, signed with the University of Massachusetts-Amherst — both of which are Division I programs.
One of the top recruits in the nation, Liddle had nearly 20 offers from Division I schools, seven of which are from top 20 programs.
The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks, who play in the Colonial Athletic Association, are 12-4-2 on the season and are facing James Madison on Saturday in the conference championship game. The team has won the CAA regular season title five times, including this season.
Liddle is the son of Chad Liddle, director of the Darlington Soccer Academy, and Darcy Liddle.
Kim will be headed to a program that finished 7-10 and ended its season earlier this month with a 1-0 win against Saint Joseph.
Darlington Soccer Academy also had two other players sign during a separate ceremony Wednesday evening. Brandon Parrish signed with Clemson and Nate Phillips signed with Lees-McRae, a Division II school in Banner Elk, North Carolina.
The four continue a tradition of college placement through Darlington Soccer Academy. Over the past 16 years, the organization has placed 100 percent of its athletes in college programs.