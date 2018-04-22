RUNNING: Wolf Nation 5K brings out top athletes
Cool temperatures did nothing to stop some blazing fast times on Saturday morning as more than 200 runners converged on the campus of Rome High School to compete in the Wolf Nation 5K road race and 1-mile run.
Rome High alum Oswaldo Franco took the overall title, building a 10 second lead by the time the lead pack made the turn on Wolf Drive. Franco covered the 3.1-mile course in 17:12, setting the course record in the process.
Rome High freshman Janet Hartman, a standout on the cross country and soccer teams, was the first overall female with a 21:46. Rome High freshman Patrick Motes finished as male runner up with a 17:32.
Although the temperature hovered in the low 40’s when Rome School Superintendent Lou Byars fired the gun to start the race, the cool weather didn’t faze the runners.
“We are just super excited. Last year, we had about 150 to 160 people. This year we have more than 210,” Rome High cross country coach Luis Goya said. “It’s amazing to see more people involved. I’m real excited to see all of the little kids out here running, especially all of the kids who competed in the 1 mile.”
Close to 50 kids toed the line in the 1-mile run, which ran after most of the 5K runners had finished.
“It was great that we had a course record in the 5K, and it was really fun to watch the 40 to 50 kids line up for the mile and then take off like somebody is chasing them,” Goya said.
The race benefits the Rome High School cross country program.
“The money we raise out of this is going to help us keep building our trails. We have a big project to build a new trail and expand what we have,” Goya said. “We eventually want to be able to host the region cross country meet. This race is one of the ways we can get the materials and equipment to help us make that happen.”
But the race isn’t just about building trails, Goya, who is an avid runner himself, says he loves seeing the runners and the community come together and participate.
“This isn’t just for the high school but also to promote running in the elementary schools,” he said. “We want to see all of the Wolf Nation out here having fun.”
Kids from all Rome City Schools participated in the race, with West End Elementary winning the prize for most participants.