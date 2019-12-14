Runners were out in force Saturday to get some early-morning competition in with the running of the ninth annual Rome Half Marathon.
The event, which along with the half marathon featured a 5K run, drew more than 200 runners to State Mutual Stadium, which was the starting and finishing point for the races. The annual run benefits area high school running programs.
Elind Ngetich, of Kenya, won the men’s half marathon title with a time of 1 hour, 5 minutes and 48 seconds, while Whitney Macon of Franklin, Tennessee, took first in the women’s group, finishing in 1:17:49.
The Masters winner in the men’s group was Steven Long, who crossed the finish line in 1:22:50. Suzie Henderson was the women’s Masters winner with a time of 1:50:37.
The wheelchair division was won by Tatum Barber who finished the race in 57:34.
In the 5K, McKinley Chappell was the fastest for the men with a time of 17:23, and Alice Shiflett took first in the women’s race in 21:51.
For complete results from Saturday’s event, visit https://www.wire2wirerunning.com/121419-rome-half-marathon5k.