ROME YOUTH TRACK CAMP — Rome High School's track and field program is hosting its third annual kid's camp from May 28-30 at Historic Barron Stadium and Maddox Track. The camp will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. each day and is open to kids ages 5-14. The cost is $30 through May 22 and $40 afterwards. Check-in begins at 5:15 p.m. on May 28. All campers will receive a camp T-shirt. Registration is available online at romewolvesathletics.com under the "More" tab. For more information email nbridges@rcs.rome.ga.us.
BERRY YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP — The sixth Annual Coach K Football Camps Inc. Youth Football Camp will take place at Berry College from May 28th-31st at Valhalla Stadium. The camp lasts from 8:30-11:30 a.m. each day and is a non-contact football camp for kids ages 7-12. The cost is $110 and includes a camp T-shirt. For more information and to register visit www.berryfootballcamps.com, call 706-236-2290 or email football@berry.edu.
JUNIOR EAGLE BASKETBALL CAMP — Coosa High School will host it’s annual Junior Eagle Youth Basketball Camp June 3-6 in the school’s gymnasium. The camp is open to boys entering the second grade through eighth grade with each day lasting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $50 per child and each camper will receive a basketball and a camp T-shirt. For more information contact John McFather at 706-936-3545 or jmcfather@floydboe.net.
ROME GIRLS SOCCER CAMP — The Rome High Lady Wolves Soccer Camp will be held June 3-6 from 6-8 p.m. each day at Barron Stadium. The cost is $50 and includes a T-shirt and a daily snack. Please contact Jessica Hewitt at jhewitt@rcs.rome.ga.us for more information.
BERRY SOFTBALL CAMPS — Berry College's softball team is hosting a series of softball camps this summer. Pitching and catching camps designed for all levels are scheduled for June 3 and July 8, and elite camps for high school athletes will be June 4 and July 9. For more information and registration forms visit www.berryvikings.com/information/Camps/sports/sball or email estanley@berry.edu.
ROME/FLOYD YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP — The Rome High School football program is hosting a free youth football camp June 4-5 at Rome High School for all Rome and Floyd County students entering first through sixth grade. The camp will be from 4-6:30 p.m. each day and all participants will receive a T-shirt. A late registration fee of $20 will be charged after May 24. Registration forms and brochures are available at Rome City schools and Rome High School.
UNITY GOLF TOURNAMENT — The second annual Building Unity in the Community Golf Tournament will be June 14 at Stonebridge Golf Club. The event, presented by the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, will be a four-person team scramble with a shotgun start. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be provided. The cost is $100 per person and includes cart fees, range balls and lunch. For more information or to register contact Mechelle Cliatt at 706-291-4111 ext. 8812 or email cliattm@floydcountyga.org.
BERRY BASEBALL CAMP — Berry College is hosting the annual David Beasley Baseball Camps this summer. A session on pitching and hitting will be June 10-13, and a session on position and hitting June 24-27. Each session is for players K-12 and lasts from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The cost is $125 per session. A father and son camp for kids K-8 will be June 23-26 from 3-6 p.m. on June 24 and 6:30-8:30 p.m. the rest of the camp. The cost is $275 per father-son pair and $75 for each additional child. For more information call (706) 237-1760 or (706) 236-1743. Register online at www.davidbeasleybaseballcamps.com.
BERRY SUMMER SOCCER CAMPS — Berry College's soccer program will host soccer day camps this summer. A camp for boys and girls ages 6-13 will be June 17-21, while a camp for boys and girls ages 8-13 will be July 22-26. Camp is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day with free early drop off and late pick up available. The cost is $230 with campers receiving lunch each day, a T-shirt and a ball, while finishing each day in the Berry College swimming pool. For more information contact Richard Vardy at rvardy@berry.edu or visit www.mountberrysoccer.com.
BERRY BASKETBALL CAMP — Berry College will host the 2019 Mitch Cole Basketball Skills Camp July 22-25 for children ages 6-14. The camp is put on by Berry men's basketball coach Cole and his coaching staff and will last from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. The cost is $100 per child and includes a camp T-shirt and basketball. Register online at www.berrybasketball.com. For more information contact Tevero Lydic at tlydic@berry.edu or Matt Richter at mnrichter11@gmail.com
