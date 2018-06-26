ROME BRAVES: Homers help Braves top Drive, 4-3
Austin Bush hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Riley Delgado had an RBI double in the seventh to lead the Braves to a 4-3 win over the Greenville Drive on Tuesday.
The victory gives Rome a 3-3 record for the second half of the season and its first series win after the All-Star break. The Braves defeated Greenville 7-5 in the series opener Sunday before losing Monday night, 8-3.
Tarnok came in for starter Alan Rangel in the sixth and allowed just one hit and struck out five, including the side in the top of the ninth, to improve his record to 4-0. The 19-year-old has a 1.26 ERA over 35 2/3 innings this season.
The Drive took a 3-0 lead in the third inning on Lorenzo Cedrola’s RBI double and Ryan Fitzgerald’s two-run home run. Rome’s Drew Waters made it a 3-1 game in the bottom of the fifth thanks to his seventh home run of the season.
Rome tied the contest in the sixth when Bush cracked his fifth home run of the season to right field. Waters would finish 2 for 4, while Bush would go 2 for 3.
The Braves’ newest infielder, Marcos Almonte, got his first hit for Rome in the seventh with a single to center field. He scored his first run two batters later when Delgado hit a fly ball into left.
Rangel gave up four hits and three earned runs in five innings while striking out two and walking none. Waters was caught stealing second in the first inning, which was just his third time getting caught in 14 steal attempts this season.
Rome is in Charleston, South Carolina for a short road series against the RiverDogs starting tonight. The Braves return to State Mutual Stadium on Saturday to begin a four-game series with Kannapolis.