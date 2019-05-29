The YMCA Arsenal Rome Boys U14 2005 team earned a spot in the semifinals of the Georgia State Cup in Cumming after winning its group, which featured some higher-seeded opponents.
The semifinals will be played next week, and the winner will advance to regionals in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The No. 11-seeded Arsenal team began with a 3-0 win Saturday against No. 6-seeded Georgia Rush. Steven Villatoro, Yejezkel Parada and Joseph Hall each scored goals for Rome in the win, and goalkeeper Jason Cux had four saves.
On Sunday, Arsenal tied third-seeded Smyrna SC Red 2-2. Villatoro scored on a PK and earned an assist on a goal by Parada. Crux had five saves in the first half, and Will Payne had six saves in the second half. Gavyn Williams made a critical defensive save to prevent a Smyrna goal late in the game.
Arsenal then defeated 14th-seeded Athens United 1-0 on Monday. Villatoro scored on a penalty kick for his third goal of the tournament. Cux and Payne had four saves each.
Arsenal will face No. 2 seed GA Storm from Carrollton in next week’s semifinal matchup.
Prior to the tournament, Arsenal closed out regular-season play at home with a 2-1 loss against first-place Alianza.
The B’03 Classic I team was placed in a group with Inter ATL FC Blue, AFC Lightning Gold, and Augusta Arsenal Gold. The team beat Inter Atlanta 3-0, and lost to AFC 2-0 and Augusta 5-0.
The G’02 Athena A team opened with a play-in game against Atlanta United Futbol Academy's Forsyth at Grizzard Park. Lauren Akemon scored two goals on assists by Micah Vance for the 2-0 final.
In the tournament, the team suffered three losses falling to AFC Lightning Gold 3-0, CFC Red Star Elite 8-0 and SAF Elite 6-0.