053019_RNT_Soccer1.jpg

The YMCA Arsenal Rome Boys U14 2005 team moves on to the semifinals in the Georgia State Cup. The team is made up of coach Dave Williams (from left), Joseph Hall, Maddox Pyle, Noah Weaver, Isaiah Johnson, Joshua Hernandez, Yejezkel Parada, CJ Acas, Will Payne, Jason Cux, Tyler Garrett, Jacob Fisher, Cesar Perez, Steven Villatoro, Gavyn Williams, Alex Perez, Jacob Davis, and coach Mark Fisher.

 Contributed

The YMCA Arsenal Rome Boys U14 2005 team earned a spot in the semifinals of the Georgia State Cup in Cumming after winning its group, which featured some higher-seeded opponents.

The semifinals will be played next week, and the winner will advance to regionals in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The No. 11-seeded Arsenal team began with a 3-0 win Saturday against No. 6-seeded Georgia Rush. Steven Villatoro, Yejezkel Parada and Joseph Hall each scored goals for Rome in the win, and goalkeeper Jason Cux had four saves.

On Sunday, Arsenal tied third-seeded Smyrna SC Red 2-2. Villatoro scored on a PK and earned an assist on a goal by Parada. Crux had five saves in the first half, and Will Payne had six saves in the second half. Gavyn Williams made a critical defensive save to prevent a Smyrna goal late in the game.

Arsenal then defeated 14th-seeded Athens United 1-0 on Monday. Villatoro scored on a penalty kick for his third goal of the tournament. Cux and Payne had four saves each.

Arsenal will face No. 2 seed GA Storm from Carrollton in next week’s semifinal matchup.

Prior to the tournament, Arsenal closed out regular-season play at home with a 2-1 loss against first-place Alianza.

The B’03 Classic I team was placed in a group with Inter ATL FC Blue, AFC Lightning Gold, and Augusta Arsenal Gold. The team beat Inter Atlanta 3-0, and lost to AFC 2-0 and Augusta 5-0.

The G’02 Athena A team opened with a play-in game against Atlanta United Futbol Academy's Forsyth at Grizzard Park. Lauren Akemon scored two goals on assists by Micah Vance for the 2-0 final.

In the tournament, the team suffered three losses falling to AFC Lightning Gold 3-0, CFC Red Star Elite 8-0 and SAF Elite 6-0.