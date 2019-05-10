The weather cooperated Friday for the first day of the 2019 USTA Georgia Adult 18 and Over League Tennis State Championships, but organizers are bracing for this weekend’s forecast.
Players were out at every available court at both the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College and the Downtown Tennis Center on West Third Street in hopes of compressing the schedule enough to be able to counter the rain that is expected to move in Saturday afternoon and Sunday.
The championships are set to continue through Monday and include the top 3.0, 4.0 Low, 4.0 and 5.0+ men’s and women’s teams in Georgia.