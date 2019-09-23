Several athletes from Rome recently earned top finishes in the Georgia Recreation and Park Association state pickleball tournament in Rabun County.
Mark Price captured the gold medal in the men’s level 4.0 40-to-49 age group.
Jaleel and Angela Riaz teamed up to take home gold in the level 4.0 mixed doubles 50-to-59 age group.
Mark Price and Bill Thornton won the level 3.5 mixed doubles gold medal for the 40-to-49 age group topping Josh Embree and Steve Kight, another team from Rome which brought home the silver medal in the same group.