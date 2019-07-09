Since becoming Berry College’s first baseball player drafted in the Vikings’ Division III era, pitcher Dylan Beasley has been busy.
The 32nd-round pick by the Nationals in this year’s MLB draft officially signed with the club on June 18 and has been with the Gulf Coast League Nationals for the last few weeks, appearing in three games.
Beasley, who wears number 45, has thrown five innings so far with four strikeouts to just a single walk and has recorded a save. He has a 5.40 ERA but has only given up runs in one of his three outings.
The GCL Nationals are a rookie-level affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The team plays its home games in West Palm Beach, Florida, at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.
Beasley, who played at Rome High during his high school career, is the 33rd Berry baseball player to have a chance to compete at the professional level and the first since Stephen Gaylor inked an undrafted deal with the Atlanta Braves in 2014.
He is one of just nine Division III baseball players selected in this year's draft and the only D-III junior.
Beasley earned his second Southern Athletic Association All-Conference honor as a right-handed pitcher and shortstop for his junior season with the Vikings while playing for his father, Berry head coach David Beasley.
He ranked in the top-10 in the SAA with two triples, 34 RBIs, a 5-0 record on the mound and a career-best 48 strikeouts. On the year, he hit a career-high .313 with a .435 slugging percentage. He was also selected to this year's SAA All-Tournament team and the American Baseball Coaches Association All-Region team.
Berry closed the 2019 season 28-15 overall with a 13-8 conference mark. The Vikings finished third in the regular season and exited the SAA Tournament in round two. Berry's 28 victories this season marks the second most overall wins since the Vikings joined Division III.