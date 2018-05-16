MIDDLE SCHOOL TENNIS: Model teams win season-ending tourney
Both groups defeated Rockmart Middle School in the finals on May 4 at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College to win the FCAA championship. The wins capped undefeated seasons for the Model Middle School teams, who are coached by Shelley Callier and Robin Upton.
The Model Middle School boys’ team consists of Teller Abdou, Will Burnes, John David Cunningham, Parker Early, Ross Edwards, Dane Fisher, Carson Gaddis, Cooper Heard, Briggs Poyner, Jack Robinson, Sam Rutland, Braxton Sims, Daniel Veillon and Malachi Veillon.
The Model Middle School girls’ team consists of Tatum Abdou, Ella Burgess, Zoey Franklin, Caroline Goss, Amara Howard, Parker Locklear, Ambria Ludwig, Gracie Sargent and Nora Stone.
The FCAA includes athletic teams from eight middle schools in Floyd, Polk and Chattooga counties.