LOCAL SPORTS: Sports Bulletin Board
TENNIS 101 — The Coosa Valley Tennis Association is holding Adult Tennis 101, a six-week beginner’s class, beginning Monday at the Etowah Tennis Center. The cost is $50 per person and includes a tennis racket, a one-year USTA membership and a one-time USTA league fee. The class meets each Monday. For more information and to register, call Jaleel Riaz at 706-506-7506.
PRESCHOOL SOCCER CLASSES — Rome YMCA Arsenal is presenting Lil’ Gunners preschool soccer classes this spring. Each session introduces soccer through games and activities. The second session starts Thursday. The cost is $25 for YMCA members and $40 for non-members, and includes a team shirt and medal. Classes meet at Grizzard Park on Thursdays from 5-5:35 p.m. and are limited to 15 participants. For more information contact the YMCA at 706-232-2468.
BRANCH BRAGG TOURNAMENT — The seventh annual Branch Bragg Memorial Golf Tournament will be April 21 at Stonebridge Golf Club. The four-man scramble is set to start at 9 a.m., with a light breakfast, lunch and prizes available. The cost is $80 per person with proceeds going to scholarships for Coosa High School student-athletes. Hole sponsorships are available. For more information and to register, contact Kristin Bell at bkbell0616@gmail.com or call 423-364-3422.
FALCONS YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP — The Atlanta Falcons will host a free youth football clinic April 24 from 6-8:30 p.m. Barron Stadium. The clinic is open to boys and girls ages 6-14 and will include drills led by former Falcons players covering proper tackling techniques and other fundamentals. This is a non-contact activity and no equipment is needed. Children who are registered in advance will receive a free T-shirt. To register, visit www.atlantafalcons.com/camps.
BERRY VOLLEYBALL CAMPS — GRIT Volleyball Camp at Berry College is hosting a series of clinics and camps this summer. All clinics and camps focus on developing and refining specific skills through repetitions and learning strategies that will increase volleyball IQ. Clinics on specific skills will be held June 1-2, while day camps for all skills are scheduled for June 4-6 and 27-29. Overnight camps for specific skill sets and groups are scheduled for July 16-18 and July 19-21. For more information and to register visit www.berryvbcamps.com.
MLb YOUTH BASEBALL CAMP — Formerly the Hawk Baseball Camp, the MLb Youth Baseball Camp is under the direction of Darlington School head varsity baseball coach Matt Larry and consists of three five-day sessions held at the youth fields “behind the levee” at Riverside Park. Session one is June 4-8, session two is June 11-15 and session three is June 25-29. The cost is $95 per session and includes a video and a T-shirt. Team, multiple session and sibling discounts are available. For more information contact Matt Larry at mlarry@darlingtonschool.org.
BERRY SOCCER CAMPS — Berry College will host soccer day camps for boys and girls ages 6-13 this summer. Camps are scheduled for June 4-8 and June 23-27, with each day running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Early drop-off and late pick-up are available. Registration forms are available at www.mountberrysoccer.com. For more information contact Richard Bardy at rvardy@berry.edu.
ARSENAL SUMMER CAMP — YMCA Arsenal Rome Soccer Club is hosting half-day summer soccer camps for children age 4-13 during two five-day sessions. The first option is June 18-22, and the second one is July 9-13. Each day runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Grizzard Park and will include soccer sessions with Arsenal coaches as well as snacks, camp shirts and more. The cost is $75 for YMCA members and $100 for non-members per session. Registration is available online at ymcarome.org or in person at the YMCA, 810 E. Second Ave. For more information contact Chase Watterson at cwatterson@ymcarome.org or 706-506-3562.
NUMBER-ONE CAMPS — Registration is open for the 43rd Annual Number-One Basketball Camp in June and the Ninth Annual Number-One Volleyball Camp in July. The volleyball camp will be July 12-14. From more information contact Ron Roach at 706-767-3323.
BULLETIN BOARD CONTACT INFORMATION
By mail: Sports Bulletin Board, Rome News-Tribune, P.O. Box 1633, Rome, GA 30162. Email: Sports@RN-T.com.