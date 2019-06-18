CVTA BEGINNER LESSON — The Coosa Valley Tennis Association is sponsoring a beginner tennis package for people looking to start playing. The package features six lessons with tennis professional Jaleel Riaz every Monday beginning June 24 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Etowah Park. The cost is $50 and includes a racket, USTA membership and first league fee. For more information and to register contact Riaz at 706-506-7506 or jriazpak1@gmail.com
SHORTER TENNIS CAMPS — The Shorter University tennis team is hosting tennis camps throughout the summer for boys and girls ages 8-18. The camps are for all skill levels and run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the school's Walt Attaway Tennis Complex. Camp dates are June 24-27, July 8-11, July 15-18 and July 22-25. The cost is $120 per camp with discounts available for multiple weeks and family. For more information and to register visit goshorterhawks.com or contact Orville Adams at 706-233-7384.
LITTLE HAWKS BASKETBALL CAMP — The Shorter University women's basketball team is hosting a basketball came for boys and girls ages 7-15 June 24-26 at the school's Winthrop-King Centre. The camp lasts from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day and will include instruction on fundamentals of basketball through drills and games. For more information and to register visit goshorterhawks.com or email Mackenzie Darrah at mackdar14@gmail.com.
MLb YOUTH BASEBALL CAMP — The MLb Youth Baseball Camp, under the direction of Darlington head baseball coach Matt Larry, consists of five-day sessions held at the baseball fields "behind the levee" at Riverside Park. The final session is scheduled for June 24-28. the cost is $95 per session and includes a video and T-shirt. Team, multiple-session and sibling discounts are available. For more information contact Matt Larry at mlarry@darlingtonschool.org.
BERRY BASEBALL CAMP — Berry College is hosting the annual David Beasley Baseball Camps this summer. A session on position and hitting will be June 24-27. The camp is for players K-12 and lasts from 9 a.m. to noon each day and costs $125. A father and son camp for kids K-8 will be June 23-26 from 3-6 p.m. on June 23 and 6:30-8:30 p.m. the rest of the camp. The cost is $275 per father-son pair and $75 for each additional child. For more information call (706) 237-1760 or (706) 236-1743. Register online at www.davidbeasleybaseballcamps.com.
BERRY SOFTBALL CAMPS — Berry College's softball team is hosting a series of softball camps this summer. A pitching and catching camp designed for all levels is scheduled for July 8, and an elite camp for high school athletes will be July 9. For more information and registration forms visit www.berryvikings.com/information/Camps/sports/sball or email estanley@berry.edu.
COOSA VOLLEYBALL CAMP — The Coosa High School volleyball team will host a summer skills camp July 9-10 for rising third- through eighth-graders. Each day lasts from 9-11 a.m. at the school's main gymnasium. The cost is $30 and includes a camp T-shirt. For more information contact Nic Hann at nhann@floydboe.net
BERRY SUMMER SOCCER CAMPS — Berry College's soccer program will host a camp for boys and girls ages 8-13 July 22-26. Camp is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day with free early drop off and late pick up available. The cost is $230 with campers receiving lunch each day, a T-shirt and a ball, while finishing each day in the Berry College swimming pool. For more information contact Richard Vardy at rvardy@berry.edu or visit www.mountberrysoccer.com.
BERRY BASKETBALL CAMP — Berry College will host the 2019 Mitch Cole Basketball Skills Camp July 22-25 for children ages 6-14. The camp is put on by Berry men's basketball coach Cole and his coaching staff and will last from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. The cost is $100 per child and includes a camp T-shirt and basketball. Register online at www.berrybasketball.com. For more information contact Tevero Lydic at tlydic@berry.edu or Matt Richter at mnrichter11@gmail.com.