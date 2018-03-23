GYMNASTICS: Pyle wins USAG state title on balance beam
Trinity Pyle, a freshman at Darlington School, competed Sunday with Georgia’s top gymnasts at the Georgia USA Gymnastics Level 6, 9 and 10 State Meet at Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville.
Pyle is a Level 10 in the USAG Junior Olympic Program and had a strong performance with multiple top ten places, including winning the Level 10 state championship on the balance beam.
Along with her five teammates, Pyle qualified to represent Georgia in the Levels 9 and 10 Regionals competition April 12-15 in Bradenton, Florida, along with the top gymnasts from eight states in the southeast.
Pyle trains at the Gymnastics Academy of Atlanta under the instruction of Jacobo Giron and Elena Pankratova.