GOLF: Tour offers chances for young golfers
The Rome Junior Golf Tour is in full swing for the 2018 season, with kids hitting the links at area courses nearly every Monday.
Darlington’s Redding Shaw is the most recent tour stop’s top junior golfer as he shot a 75 in 18 holes at Coosa Country Club this week. The 14-year-old will be a freshman when school starts in the fall.
Upcoming Tour events are scheduled for Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Cedartown on Monday and at Stonebridge Golf Club on July 9. Tournaments have already been held at Callier Springs Country Club and Cherokee Golf and Country Club.
Events begin at 8 a.m., with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. The cost is $5 for local players and $20 for players from counties not adjacent to Floyd County.
Junior golfers are divided into age groups from 9 and under up to 16-17 year olds. Those 13 and younger play nine holes, while 14 and over play 18.
The Junior Tour is an off-shoot of the Rome Adult Golf Tour, which is made up of several tournaments around the area. Players compete for Tour points, which are awarded to the top 15 finishers at each sanctioned event.
This weekend provides a chance for golfers to accumulate more points as Coosa Country Club hosts the annual Coosa Invitational on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information on the Rome Tour, visit GolfRomeGa.com.