David Noll Jr. and Mike Nance, regulars at the Coosa Invitational golf tournament, once again finished on top in the annual event.
Noll won his third straight Coosa Invitational which concluded this past Sunday at Coosa Country Club for his eighth victory overall.
Noll, of Dalton, shot a 67 on the opening day, and added only two more shots on the second day for a two-day total of 136, which is one shot better than last year’s winning score of 137.
Noll finished ahead of Matthew Cleary, Paul Giles and Will Morrow who were all tied for second place.
Nash Nance and former Darlington golfer Will Jones both tied for fifth place both shooting 142, and current Darlington golfer Lindsey Cordell was one shot back with a 143.
In the Senior Division, Mike Nance of Calhoun, earned his second straight victory with a two-day score of 145, finishing one stroke ahead of second-place finisher Neil Monroe.
Jason DeJiacomo won Flight 2 finishing with a 144 over both days of the tournament, Giles took first in Flight 3 with a 141, and Kaleb Hill won Flight 4 with a 156.
Paul Pobst won Flight 2 of the Senior Division with a 156.
The Coosa Invitational is a part of the Rome Golf Tour, with players awarded points depending on their finish in each tournament. The next event will take place July 20-21 at Cherokee Golf & Country Club in Cedartown.