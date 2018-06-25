GOLF: Noll Jr. repeats as Coosa Invitational champ; Nance wins senior title
Noll won his second straight Coosa Invitational at Coosa Country Club on Sunday. The victory was his seventh overall at the tournament.
Noll, of Dalton, fired a 68 in the opening day, and added only one shot to his second day of 69 for a two-day total of 137. He finished four strokes ahead of Cooper Greer and Tevis Upton, who tied for second overall.
In the Senior Division, Mike Nance got some revenge against last year’s champion Larry Clark. In the 2017 event, Clark won by two strokes over second-place Nance. This year, Nance got his own first-place win, finishing with a two-day total of 146 — two strokes ahead of Clark.
Greer won Flight 2 after bouncing back in the second round with a 67, the lowest score of the day. He shot a 74 in the opening round.
Nash Nance won Flight 3 with a two-day total of 146 after shooting a 2-over 74 on the first day and an even-72 in the second round. Flight 4 was won by Jake Phillips with a 149, and Flight 4 was won by Charlie Ellison with a 165.
Keith Maini won Flight 2 of the Senior Division with a 153.
The Coosa Invitational is a part of the Rome Golf Tour, with players awarded points depending on their finish in each tournament. The next stop on the tour is the Dub Ellis Invitational July 28-29 at Cherokee County Country Club in Centre, Alabama. For more on the tour, visit GolfRomeGa.com.