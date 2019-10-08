At the beginning of November, local golfers will have a chance to enjoy the sport they love, while giving to a good cause.
On Nov. 1, the Floyd County Police Department will host its 10th annual charity golf tournament at Stonebridge Golf Club. The four-person scramble will tee-off at 9 a.m.
Floyd Police Sgt. Chris Fincher is in his first year organizing the tournament, which is being co-hosted by the Rome Braves.
“It’s been popular,” Fincher said. “I know it’s been very successful. The places we’ve given money to have been very appreciative of what we’ve given in the past. Our partnership with the Rome Braves has been phenomenal.”
Team sponsorships cost $400, but if an organization doesn’t want to field a team, hole sponsorships are available for $100.
“It’s a quick and easy way to get your name out there and help a good cause,” Fincher said.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Elevation House, a local non-profit that provides advocacy for and support for mental illness.
According to the organization’s Facebook page, Elevation House operates a clubhouse where people with mental illness can go to get their lives back by receiving opportunities for friendship, employment, housing, education and access and psychiatric services in a caring and safe environment.
“They’re fairly new, but what they’re doing in the community is helping people to get jobs and keep jobs,” Fincher said. “The purpose is to keep people out of jail and keep people out of hospitals by helping them to be more social.”
For more information or to register contact Fincher at 706-235-7766 or email fincherc@floydcountyga.org. Online registration forms can be found at www.romefloyd.com/departments/fcpdgolf.