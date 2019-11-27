The Rome Wolves’ sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade football teams all claimed championships in their respective divisions this past weekend at Harrison High School in Kennesaw.
The teams compete in Class 6A of the Georgia Middle School Athletic Association.
Rome’s sixth-graders defeated Sprayberry Middle school 52-0 for its championship. The team finished its season 11-0, winning the Region 3 title and surrendering only one touchdown all season while averaging 45 points per game.
Rome’s seventh-graders defeated Harrison Middle School 42-0 for the seventh-grade title. The seventh-grade Wolves finished the season 11-1, winning Region 3. Rome averaged 44 points per game while surrendering an average of six points per game.
Saturday’s was the second consecutive championship for the team as they also won the sixth-grade championship in 2018.
Rome’s eighth-graders defeated Centennial Middle School 36-6 for the eight-grade title, finishing with a record of 10-2. The team averaged 37 points per game while surrendering ten points per game.
The eighth-grade Wolves had made it to the championship game in their sixth- and seventh-grade seasons but fell short of the title each time.
Charles Smith, who serves as the overall head coach for the Rome Middle School teams, was excited about the path the eighth-grade players had taken to get to the championship.
“The eighth-grade championships are the toughest ones. I mean, us winning all three is big, but the stuff this eighth-grade team has been through, and for them to continue to fight to reach the pinnacle tonight, man, I don’t know what to say,” Smith said. “I am just so proud of these children and how hard they have worked all year.”