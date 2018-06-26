Delgado’s double completes Braves comeback, 4-3
The Rome Braves defeated the Greenville Drive 4-3 Tuesday afternoon at State Mutual Stadium before 1,879 fans to win the series three games to two.
The Drive scored twice in the third inning taking a 2-0 lead on Lorenzo Cedrola’s RBI double and Ryan Fitzgerald’s (2) home run. In the fifth, Drew Waters made it a 2-1 game thanks to his seventh home run of the season. Rome tied the contest 2-2 in the sixth when Austin Bush cracked his fifth home run of the season to right field. Riley Delgado pushed the go ahead run across the plate in the seventh highlighted by his run scoring double to left for the 4-3 lead. Greenville went down in order in the ninth and Rome came away with the victory.
Freddy Tarnok (4-0) picks up the win in relief going four shutout innings allowing just one hit and striking out five. Juan Florentino (5-2) gets the loss for Greenville. Rome hits the road and heads to Charleston for a three game series before returning home to face the Kannapolis Intimidators on Saturday at 6 p.m. For information contact the Rome Braves at 706-378-5144 or log onto www.romebraves.com