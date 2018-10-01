CYCLING: Rome cycling team moves up in standings
The team competed at the Allatoona Creek Mountain bike trails against more than 500 kids in grades six through 12 in a race featuring cyclists from Georgia and South Carolina.
Blake Montgomery of Armuchee placed 30th in the junior varsity boys’ race completing 16.5 miles in one hour and 25 minutes.
Kaitlyn Stahl of Rome High placed third in the sophomore girls’ race of 11 miles with a time of one hour and four minutes. Logan Stahl, a freshman at Rome High School, placed 14th completing the course in 56 minutes, and Judah Kratz, a home-schooled freshman, placed 68th with a time of one hour and 10 minutes.
The third race of the season will take place Saturday at Bartram Trail in Milledgeville.