Berry College wide receiver Mason Kinsey has earned a lot of awards through his four seasons playing for the Vikings.
However, his most recent recognition is a first for the record-setting player.
Kinsey was announced Friday as a D3football.com All-American, an honor that has been a longtime goal for the athlete from Demorest.
“It means a lot,” Kinsey said. “It’s something I was really striving toward as a personal goal. Obviously, the team goals come first, but it really shows all the hard work I put in individually. It’s exciting to be recognized for it.”
Kinsey earned his third straight Southern Athletic Association all-conference first-team honor in his senior season after wrapping up his time at Berry with an SAA-record 3,343 yards receiving to go along with his 50 receiving touchdowns.
Kinsey helped lead the Vikings to a 9-2 record, a first-round appearance in the playoffs, and a fourth straight SAA championship.
The Viking standout was placed on the group's third-team offense and is the only player from a Georgia school to be selected.
This is the fourth straight year the Vikings have had a player earn All-America status.
Last season, former Coosa defensive lineman Bryson Lamboy was named to the second team, and defensive lineman Mamadou Soumahoro was named to the first team in 2017 and the second team in 2016.
Kinsey’s next action on the football field will be in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Jan. 18, 2020, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The game will be televised on the NFL Network.
“I’m just ready to go out and compete against some of the best players in the country,” Kinsey said. “It doesn’t matter if I come from a Division III school. I can compete with the Division I guys. I’m ready to eliminate that question mark.”
The East-West Shrine Bowl is just the next step in a lifelong effort for Kinsey to reach the National Football League, and now that he’s out of school, he can really pour everything into making his dream come true. Kinsey said he also hopes to participate in the NFL Combine, which will take place in February in Indianapolis.
“I’m excited for the journey,” Kinsey said. “I get to do all football and no school for the first time in my life, so I get to lock in and concentrate on the task at hand. Whether I have a 10-year career or play for a day, my dream is to play in the NFL, and if I do it for a day, I did it.”