Trailing 10-7 at halftime, Berry held Trinity scoreless in the second half Saturday and put up a score early in the fourth quarter to maintain their perfect record.
The 13th-ranked Vikings held on for a 14-10 victory against Trinity (Texas) on the road to open Southern Athletic Association play and avenge their only regular-season loss from last year.
Down 14-10 in the fourth quarter, the Tigers had one more chance to take the lead as they began a drive from their own 18-yard line with 4:52 left in the game.
However, Berry sophomore defensive back Devin Grier ended the Tigers’ chance at a rally when he intercepted Trinity quarterback Wyatt Messex, giving the Vikings the ball back on the Trinity 43 with 4:08 left to play. From there, the Vikings were able to run out the clock for the win.
The Vikings (3-0, 1-0 SAA) retook the lead with 14:06 left in the game when Heath Burchfield hit Michael Luckie on a 5-yard touchdown pass.
Burchfield finished 11-of-19 for 137 yards and two touchdowns, and Luckie, playing in his first game of the season after suffering a finger injury during fall camp, had four catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Isaiah Dawson led the rushing attack with 111 yards on 16 carries, Cade Kennemore had five catches for 46 yards and a touchdown, and Mason Kinsey had three catches for 53 yards.
J.R. Cendoya and Cullen Carlin led the Vikings’ defense with seven total tackles and a sack apiece. Alex Kirkendoll had six tackles, and Brandon Palmer had five tackles.
The Vikings struck first on a 9-yard TD pass from Burchfield to Kennemore, but the Tigers (1-2, 0-1) responded with a 43-yard field goal from Charlie Sheppard to cut the lead to 7-3 with 5:47 left in the second quarter.
Messex then hit Tommy Lavine on a 52-yard pass as time expired to give the Tigers a 10-7 lead at halftime.
The Vikings return home to Valhalla Stadium next Saturday for another conference game against Millsaps. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.