The Hot Shots All Stars from Rome are celebrating back-to-back championship weekends for their competitive cheerleading program with recent victories in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and New Orleans.
The Mini JuJu Bees and the Youth Pixie Stix placed first in their All Star Prep divisions March 9 at the Double Down All Star Championship at the Sevierville Convention Center in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
In addition to a first-place division championship, the Mini JuJu Bees were also crowned Grand Champions as they earned the highest score for all age divisions at the event. The team also earned a Gold Bid to the U.S. Finals, a multi-city championship featuring more than 25,000 athletes from across the country.
The Junior Hot Tamales and Senior Coed Fireballs competed at the WSA Grand National Championship at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on March 16 and 17. After Day 1 of competition, the Hot Tamales stood in fourth place, and the Senior Coed Fireballs were in second place.
Following Day 2 performances, the Hot Tamales moved up to finish in second place in the Junior division, and the Fireballs went on to capture the top spot in the Senior Coed division. Both teams also earned bids to the One Cheer and Dance Finals, which will take place at the same venue on April 13 and 14.
The Hot Shots All Stars will travel to Destin, Florida, on April 6-7 to compete in the Athletic Championships.
More information on the Hot Shots All Stars can be found at www.hotshotscheerleading.com.