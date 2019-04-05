The Hot Shots Cheerleading Senior Coed All Stars will travel to Destin, Florida this weekend in an attempt to complete a perfect season.
The Hot Shots Fireballs have gone undefeated so far in the 2019-2020 season, seeing a straight run of four titles in as many events.
The Fireballs opened their season with back-to-back wins in Birmingham, Alabama, taking first place at the American All-Star Championship in December, and first at the Worldwide Spirit Association Championships in January.
In February, the Fireballs turned their sights on the CheerSport Grand Championship in Atlanta, where they were crowned Grand Champions. In March, they clinched their fourth win in a row by placing first at the WSA Grand National Championship In New Orleans.
This weekend they will again face elite competition from throughout the Southeast at the Athletic Championships-Destin.
“This talented team has come such a long way this season, with kids coming together from school systems across the Greater Rome community, for one purpose -- to achieve greatness,” Hot Shots CEO and coach Rachel Magness said.
“The Fireballs have been incredible on the floor all season long and have continued to push themselves to be the best they can be. No matter what happens in Destin, this has been a great year for our seniors and we could not be more proud of their undefeated record as we head into our last regular season event.”
The Hot Shots Fireballs will be joined at the Athletic Championships by all of the teams from Hot Shots Rome and Hot Shots Fort Oglethorpe.
For up to date information on the Hot Shots All Stars, including competition updates, visit www.hotshotscheerleading.com.