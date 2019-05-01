Hot Shots Cheerleading gave special recognition to eight athletes at the organization’s end-of-season All Star Extravaganza on Sunday.
After the completion of four consecutive years in the Hot Shots All Star program, an athlete is distinguished and recognized as a Four Star General. As these athletes continue in the program, they are recognized with an additional star at the end of each subsequent season for their outstanding commitment and dedication.
Those recognized following the 2018-19 season included Kalyn Brown, who has performed with the group for eight years in a row, making her an Eight Star General this season.
Six Star Generals are Maggie Dillard, Addie Gleason and Tasia Miller. Five Star Generals are Bay Bay Johnson, Annabelle Magness and Sofie Osborne, while Peyton Vicchrilli was recognized as a Four Star General.
More information on the Hot Shots All Star program, including signups for the 2019-20 season, is available at www.hotshotscheerleading.com.