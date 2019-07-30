While the children of Floyd County were given the chance to enjoy their summer with no school, a group of adults took advantage of an opportunity to have some fun as well.
The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department organized a summer adult basketball league this year, ending an extended period without offering any program of its kind in at least a decade.
The first year back has consisted of nine teams of no more than 10 players at 18 and older and graduated from high school. Several former local high school basketball standouts are on teams, some of which are sponsored by local businesses.
The single-elimination playoffs began Monday night with a play-in game for the quarterfinals, which were held Tuesday night at the Anthony Center in Garden Lakes and the Gilbreath Center in Lindale.
Puroclean entered the bracket as the No. 1 seed, finishing the regular season undefeated with an 8-0 record, and won its quarterfinal game against Ballers RPD 103-65.
The No. 2 seed, Game Fuel, played a tough game against team Has Beens in another quarterfinal and won 52-45 to improve their record to 8-1.
In the other two quarterfinal matchups, John Threeeee 16 won its 4-5 game with Lob City, 70-50, while No. 3 seed Trion Goats got a 70-62 victory over Trees Unlimited.
The semifinal games are scheduled for Thursday evening as Puroclean plays John Threeeee 16 and Trion Goats takes on Game Fuel. The finals will be Aug. 6. Games start at 6:30 p.m. and are at the Anthony Center in Garden Lakes.