BASKETBALL: Kennedy-Dixon remembered as 'humble and kind'
Her strong seasons on the court for the Gladiators led to a record-breaking career at Clemson, where she became the school’s all-time scoring leader and a two-time All-American.
Kennedy-Dixon died Monday morning after an extended battle with cancer. She was 58.
Rick Walker, who was her basketball coach at East Rome from her sophomore year until she graduated in 1978, remembers her not only as a great player, but a great person as well.
“She was as good a girl player as I’ve ever seen,” Walker said. “She was strong and quick. She set all kind of records everywhere she went. She was a great girl too — humble and kind.”
Inducted into the Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame in 1988, Kennedy-Dixon finished her career with East Rome with 592 offensive rebounds, 692 defensive rebounds, 221 steals and 193 blocks, earning team MVP honors all four seasons.
She flourished at Clemson, where she still holds school and ACC career records for points (3,113), rebounds (1,252) field goals made (1,349) and attempted (2,688). Her school and conference single season records include points per game (29.3), field goals made (392), field goal attempts (760), rebounds (400) and rebounds per game (12.9).
“She really liked the idea of a small school, and she liked the coach, Annie Tribble,” Walker said of Kennedy-Dixon’s choice of Clemson. “She liked the atmosphere. That was big time basketball in the ACC.”
On top of being inducted into the Clemson Hall of Fame in 1989 and the Clemson Ring of Honor in 2000, Kennedy-Dixon was the school’s first female player to have her jersey retired.
She competed professionally in Europe following graduation in 1982 before making Clemson her home and beginning a career with Clemson that spanned 31 years. She served as an assistant coach on the women’s team before moving into an administrative role within the athletic department.
“I talked to her on the phone a few times,” Walker said. “When she’d come to Rome, she’d drop by the house and I would get to see her and her husband and the kids. Just pray for her and her family. She was a very classy individual. She had a lot of class.”
“All of us in the Clemson Athletics family are saddened by the news of Barbara’s passing,” Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said in a statement. “She was such a beacon of light to all those who came in contact with her. Positive always and the consummate professional, we will miss Barbara and her engaging way. We all wish her peace after her courageous battle.”
Services are scheduled for Saturday at Clemson United Methodist Church with interment to follow at New Silverbrook Cemetery in Anderson, South Carolina.