A local arena that usually plays host to athletes on the local level will be the stage for a world-renowned group of athletes early next year.
The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their new “Pushing the Limits” world tour to Rome on March 16 as they display their amazing skills at Darlington School’s Huffman Center.
The event, which begins at 7 p.m. in Van Es Arena, will include the team’s usual amazing feats and comedic hijinks, as well as a live world record attempt.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Globetrotters to Darlington,” said Nathan West, Darlington’s head boys’ basketball coach and assistant athletic director. “Fans in Rome will enjoy first-class family entertainment, and we’re excited to welcome them to the Huffman Center.”
The “Pushing the Limits” world tour will up the ante and create even bigger moments and memories for Globetrotter fans.
Holders of 21 current world records, the Globetrotters will attempt a new world record live at each game on tour this year, hoping to add to their list of impressive accolades and innovations.
Also, the Globetrotters will celebrate their fans by introducing “The Fifth Quarter,” a free interactive post-game autograph session where fans will have the opportunity to meet the Globetrotters stars up close and personal.
As part of the tour, the Globetrotters will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the four-point shot — a shot 30-feet from the basket which they introduced to the sport in 2010.
The team will also bring back its popular “Magic Pass” pregame event, which enables fans to come onto the court, meet their favorite Globetrotters for pictures and autographs, and even learn how to spin a ball on their finger just like the stars.
“The Globetrotters have always been entertainers and innovators, and this season will be no exception,” said head coach and Globetrotter legend Lou Dunbar. “Our fans have come to expect more than just a great show, and this season promises to deliver more entertainment and excitement than ever before. We can’t wait to get the season started and create memories that last a lifetime!”
The Hall of Fame team’s 94th consecutive year will feature over 280 games through April in North America. Tickets are now on sale at harlemglobetrotters.com.
The Harlem Globetrotters roster showcases some of the most thrilling athletes in the world, including Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard, and Cheese Chisholm, as well as female stars TNT Lister, Torch George and more.