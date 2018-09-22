ITA Atlantic South Regional continue at Rome Tennis Center

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Some clouds. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 22, 2018 @ 4:29 pm
The Intercollegiate Tennis Association Atlantic South regional tennis championships will wind up Sunday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Small college players from Mississippi to North Carolina are playing in the event.