Members of the Rome-based Three Rivers Swim Club recently competed against hundreds of the top swimmers from across the southeast in sectional championship meets.
AJ Williams, 17, competed in four events at the 2019 Speedo ESSZ Spring Short Course Championship meet in Cary, North Carolina from March 7 to 10.
Williams placed 10th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.06 seconds 13th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 58.19, 17th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 46.29, and 19th in the 200 individual medley with a personal best time of 1:55.78.
He earned AAA times as part of the Boys' 17-18 USA Swimming Motivational Times list in all four events, which distinguishes him as a Georgia All-Star for 2019. Williams' personal best time in the 100 freestyle also broke a Three Rivers Swim Club record.
Nathan Medley and Jake Medley competed in the Eastern Sectionals of the Southern Zone Age Group Championship meet this past weekend at Georgia Tech's McAuley Aquatic Center.
Nathan Medley, 14, competed in seven events, with his best finish coming in the 100 freestyle where he took 10th with a time of 50.19, just off his personal best time of 49.36 that he set during preliminaries earlier that day.
Medley also placed 21st in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.13, 36th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.33, 32nd in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.32, 46th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:07.02, 38th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.40, and 45th in the 200 IM with a time of 2:07.45.
He earned AAA times in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles, which distinguishes him as a Georgia All-Star for 2019.
Jake Medley, 10, competed in two events in his first-ever sectionals meet. He placed 29th in the 50 butterfly with a personal best time of 32.86, which is a two-second drop from his seed time and a AA time.
Medley also placed 32nd in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:19.82. TRSC swimmers will now begin training for the long-course season, which begins in April and extends through August.