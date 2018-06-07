YOUTH FOOTBALL: Team focus part of annual Darlington Tiger Camp
He said this week’s camp — his 23rd overall and 17th as the Tigers’ head coach — included an emphasis on how not only to be a great player, but be a great teammate as well.
“You have to understand you’re not always going to get the ball thrown to you or run with the ball. Your team’s not always going to win. But making those players around you better means more than anything else,” Atha said. “I’m pleased with the way the kids bought into that.”
Around 90 came out to the free camp, which ran each day from Monday through Thursday at the school’s athletic fields. Darlington coaches along with current and former players work with the kids on several areas, but Atha said the camp is about having fun at its core.
“I just want to expose as many kids as possible to the fun side of football,” he said. “We spend time on fundamentals, but we spend time on the fun side of things as well. Hopefully at the end of the week they will learn some things and have a good time too.”