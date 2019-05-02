For the third year in a row the Rome High track and field program will welcome kids to try their hand at some of the same events its athletes compete in during the high school season.
The 2019 Rome Track and Field Kids Camp will be held May 28-30 at Barron Stadium and Maddox Track from 5:30-7:30 p.m. each day.
Participants will get instruction in multiple events from Rome High coaches and compete against fellow campers on the final day of the camp in select events before receiving a camp T-shirt. All campers will also receive a snack each night of the camp.
The cost is $30 per child through May 22 and $40 after and up to the first day of the camp. Check-in begins at 5:15 p.m. on May 28 on the home side of Barron Stadium.
