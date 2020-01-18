Two wrestling teams from Chattooga County stood at the top of the podium on Saturday in Macon, and they had to knock off the reigning champions to get there.
Trion High School won the Class A title and Chattooga High School won the Class AA title at the GHSA Team Duals Wrestling State Championships at the Macon Centreplex, capping off three days of competition by defeating two of the most decorated programs in Georgia.
Trion topped six-time defending state champion Commerce 46-25 in the Class A finals on Saturday, while Chattooga defeated Social Circle 59-21 in the Class AA finals. Social Circle had won the AA crown five years in a row.
Sonoraville fell to North Hall in the Class 3A finals, 49-18. Teams will be back to work this week in preparation for the traditional postseason tournaments, which get started Jan. 31.