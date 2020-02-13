When the dust cleared after the opening day of the Georgia High School Association Traditional Wrestling State Championships, several area wrestlers were still on their way to being crowned state champions.
With the Round of 16 and quarterfinals out of the way, wrestlers will now compete in the semifinals, which get underway Friday at 2 p.m. at the Macon Centreplex.
Chattooga had nine wrestlers break through to the Class AA semifinals with Griffin Jarrett (113) Wes Conley (120), Jason Malone (138), Mason Sterner (145), Rowan Burdick (152), Jakoby Cottrell (170), Ty Veatch (195), Alex Mears (220) and Luis Medina (285) all advancing through the opening day of action.
For Floyd County teams, Armuchee’s Cameron Espy (126) defeated Jesse White of Jeff Davis by fall and will face Kevin Martin of Fitzgerald in the semis, while Model’s Joe Wallace (152) topped Union County’s Guild Brady in a 10-4 decision. Wallace will now go up against Cory Young of Lamar County.
For Pepperell, Drake Miller (170) earned his way to the semis by defeating Chandler Diles of Harlem by fall after a first-round bye, and he will now go up against Marty Bailey of Elbert County.
Rockmart had two wrestlers make it through the semis with Izaeah Beavers winning at 113 and Peyton Morris winning at 120.
In Class A, Darlington’s Luke McDurmon and Alan Cordero followed up first-place wins at last week’s sectionals with wins in Thursday’s quarterfinals after receiving byes through the Round of 16.
For Trion, Lincoln Maddux (152), Brantley Willbanks (195) and Clay Baker (285) all moved on to the semifinals after receiving byes through the opening round.
In Class 5A, Rome’s lone wrestler at the competition Bryant Wilkinson won two matches on the day and will go up against Loganville’s Brian Stratford in the 195-pound semifinals.
In the girls’ competition, the area was represented by Model’s Ryli Howe, and Pepperell’s Allyson Daddario and Madison Baxter.
The Pepperell wrestlers still have a shot at third place in their weight classes. Baxter (225) won in the Round of 16 before falling in the quarterfinals and will compete in the second round of wrestlebacks today. Daddario fell in the first round, but will also compete today in the 172-pound weight class.