The Darlington seniors each one their respective divisions at the GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championships at the Macon Centreplex, earning their fourth state titles and completing a feat only a few dozen Georgia high school wrestlers have accomplished over the last six decades.
“It definitely feels like all of the hard work has paid off. And, after this one, there is a weight lifted off my chest,” Woods said. “I’ve had this goal since middle school. You would look and see there are a lot of state champions, but there are very few four-timers. The experience has been worth it. It’s been a lot of fun. I’ve had the most fun time ever.”
Woods won the Class A 138-pound title, wearing down George Walton Academy’s Chris Sperin to win by decision, 10-4. Blankenship had taken the 132-pound title just before, shutting out North Cobb Christian’s Nate Watson to rack up a 15-0 score and win by technical fall.
“It’s just overwhelming. It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Blankenship said. “This year all of us seniors who came up together, it was different from past years. We realized we were getting older and had been beating up each other every day for the last few years. We knew each and every one of us could be on top of that podium.”
The two victories were just the icing on the cake for both the Darlington wrestling team and Greater Rome’s contingent of wrestlers who found their way into Saturday’s Class A and AA finals.
The Tigers finished with all five of their finalists winning their respective division’s state titles. Chattooga came away with three state champions in Class AA, including Griffin Jarrett, who won his third straight 106-pound title with a 15-0 pouncing of Jose Balderas of Toombs County.
Armuchee’s Wes Conley won the Class AA 113-pound championship with a 9-0 decision over Social Circle’s Tyler Snowden, and Rockmart’s Griffin Pace grabbed control of his 182-pound title match with Elbert County’s BJ Bradford in the third period to escape with a 7-5 victory.
Darlington senior Rhett McDurmon pinned Commerce’s Jake Frates for the Class A 170-pound championship to end his high school career as a two-time state champion.
Freshman Alan Cordero put the exclamation point on his first varsity season with a pin against Beau Mitchell of George Walton Academy at 126 pounds and Tyler Ingram completed his senior year with an overtime victory against Wesleyan’s Harrison Dearth.
“It’s been real special working with all of these guys for, really, the last seven or eight years,” Darlington coach Kelly McDurmon said. “This is the culmination of a lot of hard work by a lot of different people who invested their time in helping these young men succeed. It’s also special to see my two sons on the team and competing together for the last time.”
Luke McDurmon, a sophomore, qualified for state at 120 pounds and finished in fifth place in his division. Garrett Sheffield took fourth place at 182 pounds, helping Darlington repeat at the Class A runner-up in the team standings with 161.5 points.
Coach McDurmon said the day was more than just Blankenship and Woods joining the four-timer’s club — which was last accomplished by a Darlington wrestler in 2012 by Spencer Jones. He pointed out that Cordero is now in line to possibly join them.
“You know, Alan just got us on a roll there in the finals, and we just kept rolling all the way through,” he said. “Just praise the Lord for blessing us.”
Chattooga, who also got state championships from Alex Mears (220) and Luis Medina (285), came in third in the Class AA team standings, while Pepperell tied for fifth with Bremen and Rockmart was seventh.
Pepperell’s Thomas Zenga battled Bremen’s Aaron Brock in the 138-pound final, ending regulation tied 4-4 before a takedown by Brock ended the match. The Dragons finished with three third-place finishers — Ivan Arguello (126), Landon Camp (132) and Drake Miller (170).
Rockmart’s Peyton Morris (120) and Zoryan Hendricks (170) both took second place in their respective divisions, while Model wrapped up the tournament with three fourth-place finishers in Joe Wallace (145), Ray Shaw (182) and Allen Woods (195).