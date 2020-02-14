Seven of the nine Chattooga wrestlers that entered Friday with spots in the state semifinals will have a shot at winning a championship and further securing their team’s dominance in Class AA.
That is just one of the story lines that will play out in Macon on Saturday at the Georgia High School Association Traditional Wrestling State Championships. All nine classifications, including the all-girls’ classification, will wrap up the three-day event at the Macon Centreplex with the finals beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Chattooga was leading all Class AA teams with 166.5 points after Friday’s action, with Oglethorpe County a distant second with 113.5 points. In Class A, Trion held a slim lead over Commerce, with the Bulldogs up 136.5 points over the Tigers’ 130 points.
Trion has just one wrestler in the finals — Lincoln Maddux at 152 points — but has 10 other wrestlers still competing, with five of them vying for third place in their respective weight classes.
Chattooga and Trion both won their classification’s state duals title last month in the same building.
Among Chattooga’s wrestlers in the state finals are four defending state champions. Giffin Jarrett will be trying to win his fourth straight state title in the 113-pound final against Spencer’s Malik Hardy, who won by major decision over Rockmart’s Izaeah Beavers in Friday’s semifinals.
Also looking to repeat for the Indians are Alex Mears (220), Luis Medina (285) and Wes Conley, who won the 113-pound title last year while at Armuchee but will compete in the 120-pound final Saturday.
Chattooga’s Ty Veatch will try to improve on his runner-up finish a year ago at 195 pounds, while Mason Sterner (145) and Jakoby Cottrell (170) go after their first state championship, with Cottrell in a rematch of the Area 3-AA championship against Pepperell’s Drake Miller. Miller won the area title two weeks ago by major decision, 20-7.
Rome High’s Bryant Wilkinson will take on Veterans’ Austin Suess for the Class 5A 195-pound title. The junior defeated Loganville’s Brian Stratford by technical fall in the semifinals.
Darlington has two wrestlers in the Class A finals, with Luke McDurmon taking on Strong Rock’s Trevor Borom at 120 pounds and Alan Cordero facing George Walton’s Chris Sperin at 145 pounds. Cordero won the 126-pound title last season as a freshman.
Armuchee’s Cameron Espy will wrestle for third place at 126 pounds in Class AA on Saturday, as well as Model's Joe Wallace (152) and AJ Woods (182), and Pepperell’s Thomas Zenga (138).