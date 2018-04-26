You are the owner of this article.
WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Rome boys escape with win in 1st round

Rome High

A close game in the opening of the Class 5A state playoffs went to the host Rome Wolves at Barron Stadium on Wednesday.

The Rome High boys’ soccer team edged visiting Cedar Shoals 3-2 in the first round, giving the Wolves a spot in the Sweet 16.

Rome (14-3) will host Grady on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Barron Stadium. The Knights, the No. 4 seed from Region 6-5A, upset Region 5-5A champion Cross Keys 2-1 on Wednesday.

Johnson girls 8, Rome 1

The season came to a tough end for the Rome High girls’ soccer team Wednesday as the Lady Wolves lost to Johnson 8-1 at Barron Stadium in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.

Keeper Michele Monzalvo had seven saves early in the match but came out after injuring her knee during a save attempt.

Katie Reid went in on goal and recorded 12 saves. Janet Hartman scored Rome’s only goal.

Rome finishes with a record of 9-8-2 after coming into the postseason as the No. 2 seed from Region 7-5A.