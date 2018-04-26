WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Rome boys escape with win in 1st round
The Rome High boys’ soccer team edged visiting Cedar Shoals 3-2 in the first round, giving the Wolves a spot in the Sweet 16.
Rome (14-3) will host Grady on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Barron Stadium. The Knights, the No. 4 seed from Region 6-5A, upset Region 5-5A champion Cross Keys 2-1 on Wednesday.
Johnson girls 8, Rome 1
The season came to a tough end for the Rome High girls’ soccer team Wednesday as the Lady Wolves lost to Johnson 8-1 at Barron Stadium in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
Keeper Michele Monzalvo had seven saves early in the match but came out after injuring her knee during a save attempt.
Katie Reid went in on goal and recorded 12 saves. Janet Hartman scored Rome’s only goal.
Rome finishes with a record of 9-8-2 after coming into the postseason as the No. 2 seed from Region 7-5A.