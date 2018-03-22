WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Model’s boys get late boost to defeat Armuchee, 3-1
Tee Jarrard scored two goals and the Blue Devils worked to keep a dangerous Armuchee squad at bay in a 3-1 win in Shannon, giving them a 6-1 mark in the region and first place.
Model came out with the first goal in the sixth minute as Jarrard headed in a cross from Matthew Syverson. Both teams took their fair share of shots in the first half, but neither capitalized beyond the 1-0 tally.
“I felt like we were really pushing the pace in the first half, but they really came out strong in the second half,” Model coach Donnie Mendence said.
Armuchee (8-2-1, 5-2 7-AA) balanced the scoreboard in the 46th minute when a goal from Simon Wilson, who scored on a header to make it 1-1.
Model (8-1) finally broke back into the scoring column with a Jason Ortega goal inside the final 20 minutes of the game off of another assist by Syverson.
Two minutes later, Jarrard found the back of the net from a pass by Ortega to set the final score. Model keeper David Clark had four saves and worked to stop any fast breaks Armuchee attempted.
Both teams are back in action today as Model travels to Dade County and Armuchee is at Pepperell.
In other action:
Model girls 5, Armuchee 0
Model’s girls’ soccer team kept its momentum in Region 7-AA with a 5-0 shutout win at home over Armuchee on Wednesday.
Nora Grace Snow and Jennifer Espinoza each scored twice for the Lady Blue Devils (7-1-1, 5-1 7-AA), with Snow recording an assist and Espinoza posting two. Anna Ruth Parker had a goal as well.
Model keepers Melanie Morrison and Bethany Crawley each had four saves.
Armuchee (4-7, 3-4) will take on Pepperell in Lindale today at 5 p.m., while Model is on the road at Dade County.
BASEBALL
Darlington 20, Mt. Zion-Carroll 7
Another day, another powerful display by the Darlington baseball team as the Tigers traveled to Mt. Zion-Carroll on Wednesday and routed the home team 20-7.
The win comes a day after Darlington beat the Region 6-A/A foe Eagles 19-4. The Tigers were down 5-1 after the first inning Wednesday, but scored seven and six runs in the next two innings, respectively.
Nick Mauer went 3 for 3 with eight RBIs and two home runs, one of which was a grand slam, while Trey Yunger added a three-run dinger to highlight a 3-for-3 day at the plate. Cam Watson went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
Zuker Campbell got the win on the mound after he threw three innings and struck out two.
Darlington (7-8, 4-1 6-A/A) will next play Saturday afternoon at State Mutual Stadium against North Cobb Christian.
Calhoun 8, Rome 6
Rome came up short in a high scoring affair at Calhoun as five unearned runs ended up costing the Wolves the non-region game with an 8-6 loss.
Garrett Howell and Connor Bullard both went 2 for 4 with a double, Xavier Roberts-Donaldson went 1 for 4 with an RBI, and Alden Astin went 1 for 4 with an RBI double. Brayden Hyde finished with two RBIs.
Rome (7-7) will be back in action Saturday evening at State Mutual Stadium in a game against Armuchee.
TENNIS
Rome boys 3, Villa Rica 2
A double sweep and a hard-fought win at No. 1 singles gave the Rome High boys’ tennis team a 3-2 win over Region 7-5A foe Villa Rica on Wednesday.
Jarred Jones won his singles match 7-6, 6-3 to push Rome over the top. John Cromer and William Hucks took their No. 1 doubles match 6-3, 6-2, while Mark Spates and Jarrett Swanson won at No. 2 doubles, 6-0, 6-1.
The Wolves are at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College this afternoon to take on Paulding County.
Coosa teams sweep
The Coosa girls defeated Chattooga 3-2 on Wednesday, while the Coosa boys won 4-1 over the Indians. Both teams are back on the courts today at 4 p.m. to take on Armuchee at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
FROM TUESDAY
SOCCER
Darlington boys 3, Christian Heritage 0
The Darlington boys' soccer team improved to 2-0 in Region 6-A/A on Tuesday with a 3-0 shutout win over Christian Heritage on the road.
Jay Jay Ugbe, Jonathan Pieroni and Roberto Guzman-Rodiles each scored a goal in the match, while keeper Phillip Woford had four saves to get the clean sheet in goal.
The Tigers (4-4) will host Trion this afternoon at 5:30 p.m.